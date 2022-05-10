Police officer arrested in relation to escape of murder suspect





A police officer has been arrested on accusations of aiding a murder suspect escape lawful custody.

In a report filed at Kibra Police Station, William Ayungo was nabbed after he aided the suspect identified only by his alias name junior escape.

It all started when a member of Kibra Community Policing group identified as Ibrahim Ayub spotted the murder suspect and quickly alerted the officer.

This is after he had already nabbed him while he was walking along the Lindi By-pass.

He later handed Junior to the police officer who handcuffed him.

The suspected was wanted in relation to an incident in which one Fredrick Otieno was murdered on the night of December 27. The issue was reported at Kibra Police Station and recorded under OB number 30/08/05/2022.

“After the member of Kibra Policing community had identified the suspect, he handed him over to Ayungo a police constable who handcuffed the suspect and they left together,” the report read in part.

The following morning Mr Ayub called the Kibra Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to find out whether the murder suspect had been taken to the station.

To his dismay, Mr Ayub was shocked when he was informed that there was no such suspect at the station.

The OCS tried to reach out to the officer but did not bear any fruits until later on when investigations found and informed the station that the suspect had escaped.

“He went to the station and alleged that he was overwhelmed by the suspect and as a result, he ran away,” the report further revealed.

The officer was arrested after an order was issued by the OCS and was later picked by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

An inquiry file has been opened as investigations into the matter go on.