Police officer collapses, dies at police station

By Nyaboga Kiage June 21st, 2022 1 min read

A police officer collapsed and died under unclear circumstances on Tuesday at Kangari police station, Murang’a county.

The officer, who has been identified as Derick Mutua, is reported to have also complained of shortness of breath.

According to a police report, the officer was rushed to Said Abadere Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of deceased, which had no visible injuries, was moved to Githumu Mission Hospital mortuary.

The deceased officer, who was attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kigumo, was living at Kangari police line.

