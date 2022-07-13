Police officer dies in road accident

Police officers om a parade during the first direct entry inspectorate course pass out at National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

A police officer attached to Kabete Police station lost his life after he lost control of a car he was driving and hit a barrier along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi.

Police said constable Emanuel Mutwiri was among ten people killed in separate accidents in the country on the day.

According to an incident report, police said he was driving towards Uthiru at night when and while entering the service lane that leads to the station he crashed into the barrier.

The car then overturned trapping him therein.

He was evacuated and rushed to Kikuyu Mission hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Mutwiri was driving his vehicle KBQ 91U, a Nissan X Trail along Waiyaki way while entering service lane into Kabete Police Station he crashed into the barrier that separates the Main road from the service lane,” the police report reads in part.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Chiromo Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In another accident that also occurred on Monday, an auditor at the National Hospital Insurance Fund died after his car lost control and overturned along Lang’ata Road.

The accident happened when Kimulwon Chesaina’s Mercedes Benz lost control, flew over a trench and rolled and faced the opposite direction.

The car was badly damaged and trapped him therein where he was removed unresponsive.

He was alone at the time of the accident, police and witnesses said.

The other accidents were reported in Manga, Nyamira, Tigoni, Thika Road in Nairobi, Eldama Ravine, Gachoka in Embu, Nakuru Town and Hindi in Lamu.

Police said the accidents are under investigation. Preliminary findings have since blamed speeding for some of the accidents.

Up to 20 victims are nursing wounds following the accidents that happened on Monday alone.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna blamed the crashes to reckless driving.