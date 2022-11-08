Police officer electrocuted in Embakasi





A police officer in Nairobi is nursing serious injuries after he was electrocuted in Mareba estate on Monday.

The officer identified as Alex Kirigia of Lunga Lunga police station was rushed to Coptic Hospital by members of the public while unconscious and later transferred to Nairobi South Hospital where he is undergoing treatment in stable condition.

Police officers who visited the scene said the officer was electrocuted by live naked wires while on duty in the area.

In a similar incident, an electrician lost his life after he was electrocuted in a house he was working in at Pipeline area, Nairobi.

According to the police, Clarence Khavesi, 24, was on the rooftop of an apartment throwing internet cable to the adjacent building when it accidentally came into contact with a live power line. He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and found an internet cable hanging on the power line and later called officials from Kenya Power to help remove it.

In Kilimani area, Nairobi, a mason died after falling from the sixth floor of a building which was under construction. Police and witnesses said the victim identified as Charles Mutuku Muema, 45, was busy at work when he slid and fell head first.

The incident happened within Wilma Court along Elgeyo Marakwet Road on Monday at about 5pm. Police were called to the scene and processed it before moving the body to the mortuary. The construction exercise was stopped on a temporary basis as investigators work at the site.

In Tassia area, five tenants escaped death when a eight-storey building which was under construction collapsed. Reports indicate that the ground floor and the first floor had been hugely affected by the damage caused by the collapse in the Monday afternoon incident.

The incident took place a few meters from the local police station.

