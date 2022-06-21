Police officer faces murder charge

Police officers om a parade during the first direct entry inspectorate course pass out at National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Police officers om a parade during the first direct entry inspectorate course pass out at National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





A police officer accused of murder has been arrested in Siaya and detained at Ugunja Police station.

Mr Vincent Langat was nabbed after an investigation by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) revealed he allegedly assaulted Mr Charles Onditi Omwacha.

The incident is said to have taken place at Ramasha Trading Centre in Kisii County days before Onditi passed on.

“The officer was today arrested for the offence of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code,” a police report filed at Ugunja police station read in part.

Currently, preparations are underway for the suspect to be arraigned at the Kisii High Court.

Last week, IPOA recommended the arrest of four officers accused of ending the life of Vincent Oduor who is accused of working as a Police imposter.

The four were identified as Joseph Ojode, Charles Karimi, Bashir Ali and Henry Mutai who were charged have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Mr Oduor who is said to be the mastermind of a Sh72 million bank heist was murdered as sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were investigating the matter.

“Upon conclusion of IPOA investigation into the fatal shooting at Kayole Junction Area, Nairobi County, a postmortem revealed the death of the deceased was caused by a firearm-related injury. The armoury report from Kayole police station shows that the police officers from Kayole discharged rounds of live ammunition on the fateful day,” IPOA said in the recommendations on Mr Oduor’s death.