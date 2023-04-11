Police officer lobes teargas inside lodging in search of girlfriend who eloped

An exploded teargas canister outside AIPCA Kenol in Murang’a where where youths clashed with police moment before Deputy President William Ruto arrived at AIPCA church for a fundraiser on October 4, 2020. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Police in Kisumu County are investigating an incident where their colleague allegedly lobbed a teargas canister inside a lodging while searching for his girlfriend, who had eloped with a man.

In the Monday, April 10, 2023, incident, the officer, Mr Zablon Nyaga who is attached to Kasagam Police Station became unruly as he engaged the attendants at the lodging.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officer stormed Black Pearl Lounge and Grill, where he had an altercation with the management before he threw a teargas canister into the club.

“It was reported by the manager of Black Pearl Lounge and Grill namely Mr Richard Kimani Mburu that one person threw teargas canister in the club whereby they managed to arrest him,” the police report filed at Nyamasaria Police Post in Kisumu East, Kisumu County read in part.

It is then that angry members of the public chased after the officer, and nabbed him before they subjected him to mob injustice.

It has also emerged that the same officer had earlier on in the night stormed Oliza Hotel and claimed that his girlfriend had been spotted there before they booked a room in the lodging.

“The officer reported that one male person unknown to him had a quarrel with watchmen that his girlfriend was in lodging with man whereby he was chased away and in the process he threw teargas canister in the hotel,” the report also read.

Currently, police officers and sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter.

The officer is also currently admitted at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu County.

He will be arraigned in court to answer to the charges after doctors discharge him from the hospital.

