Police officer loses firearm after being drugged





Police in Nyali, Mombasa County have launched investigations after one of their colleagues was drugged and his firearm stolen.

According to a police report, the said officer, Joanes Omondi, was found lying by the roadside.

“It was reported by Mr Oscar, a member of community policing, that there was an officer in blue attire lying unconscious in a corridor around Mary Joy Academy. Police officers attached to the National Service rushed to the scene and found out that it was one of them and who works at Kongowea Police Station,” the report reads in part.

The report indicated that the officer was unconscious and was wearing uniform but his shirt was missing.

A police walkie talkie was also found lying where the officer was. Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) later established that the officer had been dropped by a motorcycle rider escorted by another.

“His firearm, a Ceska loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, was missing as well as his phone and wallet. The officers took him to Jocham Hospital for medication where he was put on drip and admitted,” the report further reads.

Five days ago, a police officer, attached to Amukura Police Station in Busia County, was arrested after he lost his firearm while on a drinking spree.

