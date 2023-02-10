Police officer posts suicide threat on Facebook after being sacked





A police officer who claims she has been living with bipolar for 19 years has posted a disturbing post on Facebook threatening to end her life after losing her job.

The police officer on Thursday night said her relatives had become toxic and hence she has chosen to made a tough decision.

“Due to hate from my relatives and being toxic to me I have finished the race, I have fought bipolar for 19 years and I have been robbed my job,” she said.

According to the officer, the people behind her current predicaments is an uncle of hers, who is a former police boss in the Administrative Police Department, and his wife.

She accused the couple of continuously abusing and her mother because of her present situation. The officer said her mother had been made a slave inside the couple’s home.

“It is now the end of my suffering, bipolar people don’t die the condition, they die of suicide good bye people and let me go in peace it has been a rough journey,” the Facebook post reads.

She also asked people to ensure that they spread love because most people are going through a lot but they were silent.

This comes at a time when a taskforce has been set up by President William Ruto to improve the terms and conditions in the National Police Service.

Stakeholders include current and retired officers, members of civil society working on police reform, communities and professional organisations.

A week ago, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome was the first one to submit proposals to the task force.

Addressing the taskforce, that is led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Koome IG highlighted critical challenges police officers face in the execution of their duties.

Some of these challenges, he said, greatly hamper the National Police Service’s efficient and effective service delivery to the public.

He called upon the taskforce team to visit all parts of the country and seek further submissions and views from members of the National Police Service on the ground.