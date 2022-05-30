Police officers arrested for robbing Tanzanian





Four police officers and a civilian have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a foreigner of Sh80,000.

The five are accused of driving a foreigner from Nairobi to Kajiado where they robbed him.

In a police report filed at Loitoktok police station, the Tanzanian narrated how his abductors mistreated him and even threatened to arrest him.

The four officers were identified as Geoffrey Mwongela, Alex Katana, and Kelvin Njuguna attached to Buruburu police station.

The other officer was identified as Tony Kororia who is attached to SGB Uhuru camp while the civilian was identified as David Mutua, 33, who hails from Masinga area.

“One occupant in motor vehicle registration number KDA 837T escaped towards Emali and effort to trace him is in progress,” the report further read.

The matter was first reported to Samuel Okoth an officer who was on duty at the station that the officers had stolen from the civilian.

The victim says he was arrested on Friday, May 27, and was taken to Kajiado in a motor vehicle where they extorted money from him.

The officers then left him there but he later saw them at Shell Petrol Station located at Emali road.

“Samuel Okoth assigned four officers identified as Simon Chacha, Augustine Mwango, Damiano Mbuvi and Nicholas Kiunye to investigate the matter,” the report further read.

They found the suspects were in two motor vehicles of registration numbers KBB 424T and KDA 837T.

The officers tried to stop them but they defied and sped towards Loitoktok airstrip.

This forced officers to fire in the air with the aim of stopping them.

“The suspects packed and stopped.

The arrested officers are expected to be arraigned in court Monday.