Police officers on the spot for 5k bribe

Two police officers PC John Karuma (l) and Cpl Grace Wangari Maina before chief nagistrate Thomas Nzioki over a Sh 5000 graft charge...Photo/ Richard Munguti

Two police officers PC John Karuma (l) and Cpl Grace Wangari Maina before chief nagistrate Thomas Nzioki over a Sh 5000 graft charge...Photo/ Richard Munguti





Two police officers attached to Kamkunji Police Station have been charged with corruptly receiving Sh5,000 so as to assist a trader to recover a Sh25,000 debt.

Corporal Grace Wangari Maina and Police Constable John Karuma Thomas were arraigned before Milimani anti-corruption court chief magistrate Thomas Nzioki.

The duo denied receiving the money from George Chege Kiaru at Kamukunji Police Station on January 23, 2019.

They allegedly received the cash to enable them to assist Kiaru to recover Sh25,000 from a motor vehicle spare parts broker.

Defence lawyer Danstan Omari applied to have the two officers released on bond.

“I urge this court to release the two officers on bond. They have served this country for many years and cannot fail to turn up for trial. They know the consequences of failing to jump bail,” Omari told Nzioki.

Prosection did not oppose the bail plea.

Nzioki ordered each of the officers to deposit a cash bail of Sh50,000.

Under the Anti-Corruption and Economics Crimes Act (ACECA) civil servants who stand trial over corruption are suspended from duty and earn half of their salary until the case them is determined.