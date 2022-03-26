Police officers on the spot for failing to declare wealth

Recruits in a parade during the 146th pass-out ceremony of 3969 recruits at Kenya Police College Kiganjo in Nyeri County on March 23, 2018. Photo/ JOSEPH KANYI

Recruits in a parade during the 146th pass-out ceremony of 3969 recruits at Kenya Police College Kiganjo in Nyeri County on March 23, 2018. Photo/ JOSEPH KANYI





Police officers have been asked to declare their wealth or have their salaries stopped.

Documents in our possession reveal a total of 813 police officers within Nairobi have so far failed to declare their wealth.

All civil servants in the country had a grace period of up to December 31, 2021 to declare their wealth, an order given by Public Service Commission Chief Executive Simon Rotich.

A total of 884,600 national government, county and parastatal workers were expected to give details of their wealth but some are yet to do so.

The officers who are yet to declare their wealth range from the ranks of superintendents to constables.

In a memo signed by Wilkister Verah Okeyo, the officers should ensure that they give details of their income, assets and liabilities.

“Forwarded herewith please find a list of officers from your respective commands who did not submit declaration of income, assets and liability forms. As a matter of urgency kindly advise them to have the same filled and submitted lest their salaries be stopped,” the memo read in part.

The officers who were listed as those yet to key in their wealth details are located at Railways, Central, Buruburu, Kasarani, Kayole, and Lang’ata police stations.

Other stations include; Ngong, Makongeni, Pangani, Force, Industrial Area, Provincial police office and Kilimani police station.

In December 2021, Rotich said that those who will not meet the deadline would be slapped with a Sh1 million fine or serve a jail term of two years.

Civil servants were required to declare their wealth and that of their spouses and children.

He also said State workers who will go ahead and provide incomplete or inaccurate information in their declarations will face similar punishment.

The public servants were required by law to reveal their incomes, bank deposits and assets which include land, buildings and vehicles.

The declarations are supposed to be made once every two years.