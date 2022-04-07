Police officers on the spot for not wearing caps while on duty





Police officers across Bomet County have been put on the spot over not putting on their headgears while they are in uniform and on duty.

In a memo released early this week, Ms Esther Seroney, the police commander in Bomet County, said that the habit is unacceptable and they will not tolerate it.

“It has been noted with a lot of concern that some officers are no longer putting on their headgear while in uniform and going out to perform duties,” the memo read in part.

She said that officers had been spotted across the streets and trading centres in uniform but without caps.

She made it clear that the habit was not going to be tolerated as it was a clear indication of a lack of discipline and failure by the commanders to supervise.

Ms Seroney said that commanders will be held responsible should their juniors be found in uniform but without the headgears.

In the recent past, a series of memos that police bosses have released to their juniors clearly show that officers have been breaking the law.

Just this week, officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) based in Embakassi and Magadi Field Training Schools were warned against taking photos of officers during training sessions and uploading them on social media.

The memo said that the move to take such images and upload them on social media was a clear indication that the service was ‘reckless.’

The memo was released just days after an officer identified as Sammy Ndung’u who was undergoing a rigorous 10-month paramilitary training at the Magadi GSU camp died after developing medical complications.