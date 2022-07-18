Police: Political violence on the rise

A police officer patrolling Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on June 19,2022 where Deputy President William Ruto is scheduled to hold a political rally. PHOTO: Evans Habil

A police officer patrolling Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on June 19,2022 where Deputy President William Ruto is scheduled to hold a political rally. PHOTO: Evans Habil





A man was reportedly shot and badly injured by suspected robbers at Calvary Grounds, Kayole, in Nairobi as he headed home from a political rally.

Mr David Onditi, 22, told police he and others were stopped by five armed men who ordered them to lie down on the ground.

“One of the men shot him and he sustained a gunshot wound on his left shoulder. They did not rob anything from him, he was escorted by a good Samaritan to the police station where he made a report before being rushed to Mama Lucy hospital in stable condition,” a report seen by Nairobi News read.

Police in Kayole are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, three people were seriously injured over the weekend with one of them being stabbed during a political rally organized by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala in Kakamega County.

A police report seen by Nairobi News reveals the three were part of Mr Seth Panyako’s team that was heading to the rally but came head-on with Amani National Congress (ANC’s) Mr Injendi Malulu’s team leading to the clash.

Mr Malala is eyeing the Kakamega governorship seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket while Mr Panyako is eyeing the Senatorial seat on the same ticket.

The three who were injured were identified as Mr Joel Wakusaji, 36, who was driving Mr Panyako’s official car and is reported to have been stabbed on the left side rib.

Mr Lewis Shoto, 22, sustained head injuries caused by a blunt object, and Mr Nelson Karachi, 34, sustained head injuries caused by a blunt object.

“They were all rushed to Kakamega Referral Hospital in fair condition. The matter is currently being investigated by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kakamega North,” the report read in part.

As the election day scheduled for August 9, nears, the country has seen an upsurge in incidents where violence is witnessed in political rallies.

Mid last month, Mr Francis Mureithi who is eyeing the Embakasi East parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket was injured when a rival team linked to the constituency’s incumbent MP Mr Babu Owino of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) clashed.

The incident between the two rival groups took place on a day when Deputy President William Ruto was scheduled to address a rally at Jacaranda Grounds.

Both Mr Owino and Mr Mureithi claimed to have booked the ground on the same day and they all invited their supporters to the event leading to the commotion.

On Saturday, July 16, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Kileleshwa MCA aspirant Robert Alai engaged in a physical fight during a rally in Kawangware, Nairobi county.

The rally was attended by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Ms Martha Karua.

The commotion saw Mr Odinga cut short his speech and ask Mr Alai to calm down before the rally went on.