Police probe death at Kenyan club during UEFA Champions league final

The Lexo Lounge in Kilifi town where a 30 years man was allegedly killed by the bouncers on Saturday night. PHOTO: Maureen Ongala

The Lexo Lounge in Kilifi town where a 30 years man was allegedly killed by the bouncers on Saturday night. PHOTO: Maureen Ongala





Police in Kilifi have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man at the Lexo Lounge nightclub in Kilifi town.

The death is said to have occurred during the UEFA Champions league final game pitting Real Madrid against Liverpool. Real Madrid won the match 1-0.

The deceased, identified as Feisal Bushuti Mkongo alias Dedan, is reported to have met his death at the hands of three security officials, commonly referred to as bouncers, after wrangle ensued at the bar .

Confirming the incident, Kilifi North Sub County police commander, Mr Jonathan Koech said they arrested the manager and one of the bouncers to assist with investigations.

“There was a commotion at the Lexo Lounge, and a group violent youth were throwing stones and breaking bottles in the club. We calmed the youth and established that a young man had died after being assaulted by the bouncers at the club,” said the area police boss.

The Sub-county police commander said they had received several complaints from the public concerning the establishment licensed to operate as a nightclub by the County government.

According to a relative of the deceased, David Mwazele, Mr Mkongo died at the entrance.

“He had gone at Lexo to watch the game. He had paid the entrance fee, and the cashier wanted to retain his change. That is when they disagreed, and they started arguing. The cashier called the bouncers, and they started beating him until he died, “he said.

Mr Mwanzele said the deceased was pronounced dead at the Kilifi County Hospital.

“We suspect that my nephew sustained internal bodily injuries since he had no visible injuries,” he said.

He said his nephew raised an alarm that led the youth to go violent and burn tires blocking the Kilifi-Mombasa highway at the scene.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the angry youth.

Another relative, Ms Anne Kuto, condemned the killing and called on the government to ensure justice for the deceased.

Ms Kuto said the deceased has left behind a wife and two children aged four and two years.

“Bushoti was the breadwinner since his mother is in Saudi Arabia,” she said.