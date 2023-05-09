Police probe death of Mukuru Kwa Njenga Nyumba Kumi leader





Police in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, Nairobi County, are investigating the death of a member of the Nyumba Kumi leadership who was hacked to death by masked men.

Mr Wycliff Obara was attacked on Sunday 6 May 2023 by the men who hacked him to death while he was in his house.

The deceased was believed to be hacked to death for exposing drug dealers in the slum.

Nairobi County Police boss Mr Adamson Bungei said they were already following leads that will help them arrest the suspects as some have already been identified.

“Investigations into Mr Obara’s murder have already started and we will make an arrest very soon,” he said.

Also read: Murdered blogger Isma Olaxess: Museveni calls killers ‘pigs’

He was picked up and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

According to Mr Bungei, a day before his death he led the Nyumba Kumi team to the home of Mr Kimathi Maina, a suspected drug dealer.

Maina is at large and the police say they are looking for him in connection with Obara’s murder.

Alcohol, drug and substance use among urban slum youth is not only a risky behaviour in the era of HIV/AIDS, but also a potential security threat to a growing city, according to a study by Research Gate.

“Based on the Nairobi Urban Slum Survey, adolescent males are more than 20 times more likely to use drugs and 5 times more likely to use alcohol than girls. In addition, not attending school increases the risk of alcohol and drug abuse,” the study reads in part.

“There is a gender dimension to this; social expectations, the division of labour and the nature of education are different for men and women. While the government’s policy of free primary education is likely to reduce the incidence of alcohol and drug use, gender-targeted interventions that provide alternatives for both boys and girls would be equally important,” it adds.

Also read: Company director Henry Njoroge charged with forging Jimi Wanjigi’s land title