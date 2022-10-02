Police raid five Kileleshwa clubs, arrest management over noise pollution





Police in Nairobi on Saturday night raided a number of entertainment joints and arrested their managers over supposed noise pollution.

The raid comes a week after area Member of County Assembly (MCA), Robert Alai publicly asked the county government to assist in closing 15 night clubs in the area over noise pollution.

Nairobi News has established the officers and a section of staff attached to the Liquor Licensing Board in the city stormed the clubs as revelers were making merry.

The affected clubs are Club 909, Oyster Club, Kettle House, Bar Next Door and Brew Bistro Lounge.

“Noise Operations Report, the team had a joint operation with police in Kibra and Dagoretti North Sub County. The culprits arrested were booked at Central Police Station and Kibra Police Station. To be arraigned in Court on Monday, October 3, 2022,” the report read in part.

Mr Alai penned a letter to the Liquor Licensing Board saying residents of the Kileleshwa Ward Neighborhood Association (Kiwana) informed him they had unsuccessfully petitioned Nairobi City County to act on the establishments on several occasions.

“Your prompt action will be appreciated as the clubs look like they are above every known law,” Mr Alai said in the letter.

He claimed the clubs had turned to be a center of prostitution, drug peddling, noise and air pollution.

According to the letter by the MCA who is serving his first term, it was also clear the clubs were not operating within their licenses if any.

According to him, noise pollution in this residential areas is only necessary when alerting the public of an emergency.

He also revealed locals within Kileleshwa ward have been having issues with the noise pollution but lacked the proper channel they could air their grievances through.

