Police recover firearm and ammunition from Nairobi-bound bus

Firearm and ammunition recovered by police in Wajir on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. PHOTO: COURTESY.





Police from Tarbaj Police Station in Wajir County have seized a firearm and dozens of assorted bullets at a roadblock at Tarbaj Highway.

The firearm was recovered from a bus belonging to Legend Bus Company, which was heading to Nairobi from Mandera with 57 passengers.

According to the report filed at the police station, the Tuesday incident happened after law enforcement officers intercepted the bus along the highway during a routine checkpoint.

However, they sensed something was amiss after the driver and other suspects acted suspiciously.

Police initially thought the bus was ferrying contraband goods, prompting them to initiate a search after interrogating the driver, tout, and other passengers.

“The bus was suspected of carrying contraband goods and was taken to Tarbaj Police Station whereby a multi-agency team composed of OCPD, SCCIO, CIPU Commander, and OCS conducted a thorough search,” the police said.

Police believe the weapon, with 201 bullets, was being ferried to a mission that they are now investigating.

According to the police, the firearms and ammunition were hidden under the rear passenger seats.

Despite thorough questioning and further interrogation of the passengers, the police couldn’t extract information on the owner of the goods.

According to the National Police Service, the Kenyan border contributes to almost 30 per cent of crimes committed in the country. Some of the illegal weapons used in crimes originate the area.

Most the weapons used in criminal activities in Nairobi are believed to originate from Somalia which usually find their way into the country through the Kenya-Somalia boarder.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the government will delay the planned phased-out reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border points to facilitate comprehensive and conclusive handling of the recent wave of terror attacks and cross-border crime.

Terror suspects have been breaching the border to attack government officials in a worrying trend. This has left more than 30 people dead in a month alone. Kenya planned to re-open the border points starting this month after it remained closed since 2011.

