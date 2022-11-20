Police recover household items stolen from demolished house in Westlands

Mr Niraj Shah speaks to journalists outside the demolished remains of his home along School Lane in Westlands on November 8, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Police in Nairobi have recovered household items that had been stolen from a Sh80 million house that was demolished in Westlands, Nairobi County.

Speaking to the media, Mr Niraj Shah and his wife Avani said that the items were recovered by detectives attached to the land Fraud unit a wing of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He said that the items were found at a shop within the Central Business District (CBD) but the owner managed to flee before he could be arrested by the officers.

Ms Avani however said inspite of the recovery they are still homeless.

“I am yet to get my title deeds, even if the items were recovered how does my house look like, where will I get another home like the one I used to own?” she posed.

Currently, police are in pursuit of four suspects who claim to be the owners of the land where the house stands.

A warrant of arrest was also issued against three company directors claiming ownership of the demolished mansion.

Records at the registrar of companies indicate that Lariak Properties Limited is owned by four individuals who are; Nathaniel Kipkemboi, Samuel Chepkwony, John Rotich and Joel Kiplang’at.

The building was demolished by an auctioneer known as Mr Zachary Baraza who contested for the Bungoma governorship seat in the 2022 General election.

On Thursday, the politician who is still at the center of the illegal demolition of the house that belongs to the Asian family failed to appear in court during the hearing of the matter.

Through his lawyers, the court was told that Baraza is sick, with documentation being provided to prove so.

Lawyers representing the auctioneer led by Ndegwa Njiru told the court that it has no powers to hear the case.