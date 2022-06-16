Police recover items stolen from Ongata Rongai daring robbery





Police have released the identity of three people suspected to be behind an incident in which a woman was recently robbed at gunpoint at her home in Kandisi in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

By Wednesday evening, four suspects had been arrested with detectives looking for two more, including their mastermind who is believed to be a rogue police officer.

Police officers from Ongata Rongai said the suspects are connected in one way or the other.

Among those arrested are Robert Kimani Irungu, 24, from Kware in Ongata Rongai.

“Kimani, was found in possession of a Browning pistol, serial number B436591, without a magazine. The pistol was found hidden inside a charcoal jiko in his rented one-bedroomed house,” police said.

His other accomplices also in custody are Jane Achieng Ochieng from Kibera and John Ochieng Oranja from Bombolulu Kibera.

The fourth suspect is an M-Pesa attendant.

At the same time, police have also recovered some of the items that were stolen from the house.

Police Spokesperson, Bruno Shioso said that they had recovered a television set, a sub-hoofer, and items of clothing worn by the robbers during the incident.

‘The dragnet is being widened to nab more suspects still on the run. The Inspector-General of Police has ordered a crackdown within the areas and environs of Ongata Rongai targeting organised criminal gangs terrorizing and robbing law-abiding citizens,” he added.

This comes in the wake of pending police changes in Rongai area as part of efforts to address the trend, which residents claim has been going on for some time.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i ordered a mass transfer of officers at Kandisi Police Station after residents complained about deteriorating security in the neighbourhood. Additionally, the CS ordered all bars and liquor shops shut.