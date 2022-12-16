Police recruit arrested for assaulting his squad leader with slasher





A police recruit was on Thursday evening arrested after he attacked his squad leader with a slasher at the National Police College Main Campus – Kiganjo in Nyeri.

The recruit is said to have assaulted his squad leader after a disagreement while out on the field doing manual work, where he is said to have defied instructions to collect litter like the rest of the team.

“Trouble started for the conscript after he failed to collect litter as instructed by his squad leader, during last Friday’s morning fatigue,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

After a brief argument, the recruit is said to have reached out for his slasher and hit his leader with it inflicting an injury on the leader’s head.

“A brief argument ensued before the suspect reached for the crucial course man’s implement used in clearing long grass and inflicted an injury on the squad leader’s head, in an incident that shocked the entire college.”

The recruit was arrested and booked at Kiganjo Police Station pending arraignment in court to face assault charges.

The police said the recruit, whose course at the country’s premiere police training college is nearing completion in less than two months, has also been terminated.

“In a disciplined institution where civilians are shaped into disciplined police officers after going through various rigorous stages of moulding, this case was a shocker not heard in Kiganjo in recent times,” DCI said.

The slasher used in the incident has kept as an exhibit.

Last year, new General Service Unit (GSU) graduands, who were recorded on video bragging about how “bad” they were, were suspended by the National Police Service.

The undated video, which the police service suggested was taken during a pass out, showed several graduands taking turns to brag in front of what appeared to be a phone camera.

NPS at the time said that the graduands’ viral reaction to completing the programme, was “regrettable” as the remarks were “irresponsible and reckless.”

