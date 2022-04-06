Police recruit nabbed with fake entry documents





A recruit who recently got a chance to join the police service was on Tuesday, April 6 nabbed at Kiganjo National Police Training College after he was found in possession of a forged male docket number.

Mr Josephat Mutemi Mwendwa was found in possession of the male docket numbered 0001751 by Ms Hellen Cherutich, an officer attached to the college.

Ms Cherutich had been tasked with checking out entry documents in possession of recruits who recently joined the college.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News and filed at Kiganjo Police Station, the recruit revealed that he was handed the docket number by his father.

“The recruit upon interrogation alluded that he was handed over the docket number by his father John Mwendwa who collected the same at Modern Coast Parcel’s office in Nairobi,” the report read in part.

Already, sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have summoned the father as investigations are ongoing to ascertain how he found the document.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) last month announced a mass recruitment exercise in which it sought to hire a total of 5,000 Kenyans into the service.

The recruitment process kicked off nationally on March 24 and the interested applicants had been informed to be at their listed constituency-based centres by 8 am.

The applicants were required to possess a minimum qualification of a D+ (PLUS) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

On Monday, April 4, a Kenya Defense Forces imposter was charged with conning a man Sh470,000 with the promise of securing a job in the military for her daughter.

Mr Mark Njihia was accused of obtaining the money from Francis Kimani by false pretences on diverse dates between November 11 and 19 last year.

Kibera Chief Magistrate Ms Ann Mwangi granted the suspect an Sh300,000 bond with an alternative bail of Sh500,000.