Police reveal startling details of man who was shot dead in Mirema

The crime scene where a gunman shot dead the driver of this car at Mirema Springs apartments. PHOTO | COURTESY

A man who was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday along Mirema Drive is suspected of being a fraudster, police have said.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who are investigating the case, said that they recovered several identity cards and an undisclosed amount of money inside six wallets in the deceased man’s vehicle.

The man was also found with phones and laptops which are believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

Kasarani police boss Peter Mwanzo told Nairobi News that the man was possibly killed in a deal gone sour.

“It is difficult to comprehend how heartless human beings can be. Whether it is vengeance or any other reason, it is really impossible to comprehend because nothing was stolen from him,” Mwanzo said.

Mwanzo further said the deceased man is also suspected of being behind several incidents where members of the public have been stupefied within the city.

One of the ID cards that were recovered from the car belongs to a woman who had reported that she lost Sh200,000 after she was drugged at an entertainment joint.

“We already have the phone numbers of the occupants of the getaway vehicle which the suspected shooter used to flee the crime scene and we are following the leads,” Mr Mwanzo said.

A 45-minute CCTV footage seen by Nairobi News captured how a man in a cap approached the vehicle and shot the driver several times before taking off in another vehicle that had blocked the victim’s car. Also recorded in the footage is a woman running for dear life as gunshots rent the air.

The vehicle which the deceased man was driving is currently at Kasarani Police Station. Police have said the vehicle is registered with details of a different person who is assisting them with investigations.