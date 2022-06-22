Police set to grill murdered men’s spouses

From left: Elijah Omeka, Moses Nyachae, Fred Obare and Frank Obegi who mysteriously disappeared before their bodies were later found. PHOTO: COURTESY

From left: Elijah Omeka, Moses Nyachae, Fred Obare and Frank Obegi who mysteriously disappeared before their bodies were later found. PHOTO: COURTESY





Police are investigating the link between four men recently found murdered and two women believed to be their close friends.

The murdered men are Frank Obegi, Elijah Omeka, Fred Obare, and Mose Nyachae who Police said were eliminated in a ‘ruthless’ manner.

One of the women identified only as a Ms Maureen is the one believed to have called Obare and requested he joins her in filing a report at Kasarani Police station when Omeka, her husband, went missing.

“She is the one who called my brother and that was the last time we ever heard and saw him,” said Mr Finley Mokaya, brother to Mr Obare.

It’s unclear why Ms Maureen decided to report the matter at Kasarani police station which is located over 20 kilometers from where she lives.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Mburu who’s been identified as Obare’s wife says Ms Maureen called again asking her whether her husband had returned.

Obare lived with Ms Mburu around Sunton area, Kasarani, in Nairobi County.

Ms Mburu refused to comment on the matter when contacted by Nairobi News.

Nairobi News has since established the two women are set to be questioned by detectives to shed light on what they could be knowing about the disappearance and murder of the gentlemen who were known to live a soft life and splashed the cash.

Mr Obare was arrested in 2021 for allegedly scamming a civilian Sh1 million in a bitcoin dea gone sour.

He was briefly held at Kasarani police station and transferred to Ruiru police station where the complaint had been filed.

Mr Obare and the complainant later agreed to solve the matter out of court.

Kasarani police boss Mr Peter Mwanzo said that detectives were investigating whether the four were online scammers.