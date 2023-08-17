Police shoot dead armed robber in Nairobi





Police in Nairobi shot dead a suspected armed robber on August 16, 2023.

Nairobi News has established the deceased, in the company of two others, were reported to be terrorizing people in Pangani, a Nairobi suburb.

Police began pursuing the three after a tip-off from the public.

“When they were asked to surrender, one of them who was armed with a firearm tried to shoot at the officers. That is when he was shot dead,” a Police report reads in part.

The deceased was reportedly shot dead after exchange of fire with the Police that lasted five minutes.

Police are in pursuit of the other two suspected robbers who managed to escape from the scene of crime.

Police say they recovered a revolver pistol which has been handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and will be taken for examination to determine whether it has been used in committing other offences.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei has, in response to the incident, put criminals on notice.

“I want to warn the criminals that stern action will be taken against them. They can hide for some time but not for life,” he warned.

In a separate incident, Police in Kibra, Lang’ata Sub-County recovered a firearm from a gang on August 15, 2023.

The gang managed to flee.

Nairobi News has established that officers on patrol in the Lindi area hours after journalists were attacked spotted a suspicious looking group.

The gang fled but left behind the firearm.

