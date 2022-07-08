Police trace the origin of AK47 rifle which was found hidden in a bush

An AK47 rifle, a Cesca pistol and 30 rounds of ammunitions recovered from suspected gangsters in a past incident in Nakuru. FILE PHOTO

An AK47 rifle which was on Thursday found hidden in a bush within a residential home in Membley Estate, Ruiru Sub County in Kiambu County was stolen in Machakos, police investigation have revealed.

According to the police, the firearm (Serial number KE KP 55266385) and a magazine loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition, was found by Mr John Macharia Gathaiya within BTL area in Ruiru Sub county while he was clearing bushes in his compound.

Nairobi News has established that a similar firearm was stolen from officers who were guarding a bank in Yatta Sub-County within Machakos County on July 27, 2021. On that day, two police officers – Dorothy Opili and Patrick Omusebe – were attacked by five gangsters who raided a bank in the area.

“During the attack, Ms Opili sustained injuries on her hip joint, bruises on her left hand and lost her AK47 rifle of serial number 5527115 which had 30 rounds of ammunition while Mr Omusebe sustained bruises on both hands, pain on his private parts and his rifle of serial number 55266385 with 30 rounds was also robbed,” a police report that was filed at Matuu police station back then reads in part.

The gangsters are reported to have thereafter stormed the banking hall where they robbed five customers of cash totaling Sh270,860. The gangsters also stole an unknown amount of money from the bank.