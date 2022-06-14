Police uniform: Kibicho hits back at Rigathi Gachagua

Police officers with the new uniform during the National Policing conference at the Kenya School of Government on September 13, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Interior Principal Secretary Karaja Kibicho has dismissed recent remarks attributed to Rigathi Gachagua on the new police uniforms.

Kibicho, in an interview with Kameme FM, explained the new police uniforms are not only sourced locally but have also enabled officers to be better kitted at lower costs.

He added the uniforms are manufactured in factories in Eldoret, Nakuru, Thika, and Kitui among others under a deliberate Buy Kenya, Build Kenya policy.

“The policy has tremendously grown the local textile industry and created many direct and indirect jobs that support thousands of families,” stressed Kibicho.

Kibicho’s comments come a few days after Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, said he will abolish the uniforms if elected.

Gachagua also likened the uniforms to those used by ‘PCEA church choirs’ while adding that police officers were forced to accept the new uniform.

“Casting aspersions on the uniform and disparaging the church in the process for political mileage is, therefore, an unfortunate ridicule for two of our venerable institutions,” said Kibicho.

The vocal PS also said that the new police uniform was approved by the Uniforms Committee following the merger of the Administration Police and the Kenya Police Force for greater efficiency.