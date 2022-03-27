Police: Wanted robber killed in Nairobi

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

Members of the public killed a most wanted robber in Nairobi on Saturday.

As per a police report seen by Nairobi News, the suspect famously known as Brownie was killed by an irate mob moments after he and others stole a number of gas cylinders from a local shop.

The matter was reported to the police by a civilian known as Vincent Nyamweya a resident in Kawangware and whose shop was raided by the machete wielding gang.

“He reported that a group of young boys armed with pangas had stormed in his shop at Kawangware Stage 56 and robbed him ten gas cylinders and as they were fleeing they were cornered by members of the public,” the report read in part.

However, as others managed to escape the irate mob, Brownie who police described as notorious was cornered and subjected to mob injustice.

Police officers attached to Muthangari Police Station rushed to the scene which is located four kilometers away where they found the suspect lying in a pool of blood.

The report revealed that he was unconscious at the time and had a deep cut on his forehead.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) grilled the suspect who led officers to four other suspects who were arrested and found with two six kilograms gas cylinders and a machete.

They then rushed the suspect who has been subjected to mob injustice was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

It has emerged that Brownie has been leading a gang that has been chopping off of hands fingers within the vast Kawangware area.

The body of the deceased was taken to City mortuary and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

“The other four suspects were placed in custody together with the exhibit pending further police action,” the report revealed.

Crime related cases have been on the increase in Kawangware in the recent past.

Most of the civilians have complained suffering in the hands of the machete wielding gang.

Majority of the victims are locals who are cornered while heading home and others are business owners within Kawangware.