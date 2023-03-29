Police yet to respond to Raila’s radio tactics during maandamano





Opposition leader Raila Odinga has been caught on video using a police radio gadget to outsmart officers during a recent demonstration in Nairobi County.

In the amateur footage that has since gone viral on social media, Mr Odinga can be heard listening to police officers’ comments on the situation while also giving orders to his driver not to drive too fast and leave supporters behind.

“Don’t leave the people behind, tell the others to go slowly,” Mr Odinga is captured saying.

The demonstrations, which started in Kawangware and ended in Kibera slums on March 27, 2023, were banned by the National Police Service (NPS) through Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome.

Mr Odinga led the protests despite not being granted permission to do so, leading to chaos and destruction in Kibera. A mosque and a church were burnt down during the protests.

In response to the protests, Mr Koome accused the opposition of causing chaos and stated that there were other ways for them to handle their grievances.

He warned that police officers would not be intimidated by anyone and would work hard to ensure a safe environment for Kenyans to conduct their business.

This is not the first time Mr Odinga has led demonstrations in the country.

On March 20, 2023, he announced that he would lead Kenyans in holding national protests on Mondays and Thursdays each week. Despite the demonstration ban, Mr Odinga and his supporters continue to push for their cause.

The use of a police radio gadget by Mr Odinga during the demonstrations has raised questions about the opposition’s tactics and the safety of using police equipment without permission.

It remains to be seen how the NPS will respond to the incident.

In conclusion, the continued protests by the opposition and the use of police equipment without permission by Mr Odinga have raised concerns about the safety and security of Kenyans.

It is important for all parties to work together towards a peaceful resolution to the issues at hand.

