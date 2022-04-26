Policeman arrested after refusing to pay for Sh1200 bet





A police officer has been arrested in Nairobi over a sh1,200 debt.

In a police report filed at Kamukunji Police Station and seen by Nairobi News, Mr Peter Ochieng attached to Kanyonyo Rural Patrol Police Unit entered a Mozzart Betting Shop and started gambling.

“The gentleman who introduced himself as a police officer started betting and when he failed to win on several occasions refused to pay Sh1,200,” the report read in part.

Mr Ochieng went ahead and threatened the owner of the shop identified as Ms Diana Olando which forced her to alert the police.

This led to his arrest and when police officers grilled the suspect for some minutes he informed them that he was an officer in the rank of a Police Constable.

His colleagues asked him to pay the Sh1,200 and solve the matter amicably but he refused and instead became unruly.

“The officer was searched and placed in custody for the offense of obtaining services by false pretence contrary to section 313 of the penal code by two officers only identified as Inspector Kipruto and Sergeant Emase.

The duo also took betting receipts that the suspect had used and kept them as exhibits.