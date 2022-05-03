Policeman arrests two robbers who attempted to rob from him





A police officer is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by two thugs who attempted to mug him.

The officer identified as Corporal Nahashon Mungai boarded a boda boda to GG village, Thindigua, Kiambu County where along the way, the ‘rider’ picked up his accomplice who was masquerading as a distressed customer.

The mugging attempt by the two robbers took an unexpected turn after their target turned out to be a police officer in plain clothes.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a report said upon arrival, however, the two men turned against the officer and started beating him up demanding money and other valuables.

The officer is said to have taken out his firearm and quickly intercepted the muggers’ attempt to escape after failing to surrender, per his commands.

“In open defiance, the thugs attempted to escape prompting Corporal Mungai to open fire, deflating the bike’s front tyre from his Israeli made Jericho semi-automatic pistol,” DCI said.

“Corporal Mungai, whose record at the musketry faculty in the National Police College-Kiganjo speaks for itself, immobilised the ill-fated bike in a single shot, leaving the thugs without any option but to surrender.”

The two are in police custody awaiting arraignment.