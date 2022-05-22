Policeman attempts suicide at ex-girlfriend’s house





A police officer attempted to commit suicide inside the home of his ex-girlfriend in Garissa County.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, Bernard Ogada, who is attached to Dujis police station in Mbala attempted to take his own life.

The matter was reported at Iftin Police post by Ms Elizabeth Maitha.

She says he made a comeback and forced himself into the house long after they had parted ways.

“He threatened to commit suicide if he would not be given back his wife,” the report says.

True to his word, he removed a bottle which contained some water-like substance and drank it, fell down immediately prompting Ms Maitha to reach out to the police seeking assistance.

This prompted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Iftin together with his team to proceed to the scene which is located 1kilometer from the police post.

On reaching the scene, the officers were shocked that the man who had taken poison was their colleague.

The bottle containing the liquid was also recovered at the scene which was documented by crime personnel.

“The victim was rushed to Garissa Referral Hospital for treatment,” the report further read.

The incident comes barely a week after a female officer committed suicide after her relationship went sour.

Constable Edith Nyawira of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit used a scorpion rifle which had been issued to her and blew up her head in a suicide mission.

The incident happened at a police camp in Limuru, Kiambu County at a time when she was supposed to be on guard at a local bank.