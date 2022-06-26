Policeman dies in girlfriend’s bedroom





Police in Meru are investigating an incident where their colleague who’d visited his girlfriend reportedly died inside her bedroom.

In a police report filed at Mikinduri police station and seen by Nairobi News, Senior Sergeant Simon Gakula had visited his lover known as Kanario but fell sick at night leading to his death.

The incident took place on the night of Saturday, June 25.

“Ms Kanario contacted the police and informed them that a police officer who has visited her fell sick and she needed prompt assistance to rush him to hospital,” the report reads in part.

However, when police officers arrived at Ms Kanario’s house Mr Gakula had already died.

More officers were alerted and they visited the scene at Kiolo market, Kieni in Meru County.

“The body of the deceased was found lying in a two roomed house that belongs to Ms Kanario who is believed to be her long term lover,” the report read in part.

An inquiry was made to members of his family who said the officer had a medical history of high blood pressure and was under medication when he visited the lover.

As per the report, the deceased and her girlfriend had earlier gone for refreshments at Wakulima Bar before retiring to bed and that is when the officer became sickly before be passed on.

“The scene was processed and documented and the body transferred to the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem,” the report further read.

Detectives attached to the station opened up an inquest file into the death registered as number 2 of 2022.

Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI) officers are planning to record statements from bar attendants who were on duty the night the officer met his death.