Policeman returns home, finds stranger on his matrimonial bed





Police in Turkana have launched a manhunt for their colleague who is accused of killing a man whom he found in a compromising situation with his wife.

The officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) whose identity is yet to be revealed, is reported to have found Mr Henry Cheruiyot, 29, in bed with his wife.

This led to an altercation in the dead hours of the night.

“The GSU officer had proceeded home on leave in Tinderet, Nandi County, where he is believed to have found the deceased, reaping where he hadn’t sown, on the night of August 22, 2022,” a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) read in part.

It is then that the paramilitary commando descended on the man with heavy blows and kicks, before he left him writhing in pain and he fled from the scene of crime.

The deceased was then found lying unconscious beside a road at Nduroto village located in Tinderet and was rushed to a local hospital by well-wishers.

“He was rushed to Meteitei Sub-County hospital, however, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Nandi County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries as doctors unsuccessfully tried to save his life,” the statement further revealed.

Locals then tipped off police that the suspect was a usual visitor at the home of the GSU officer and that they had heard a commotion the previous night at the homestead.

DCI sleuths and regular police officers then proceeded to the house which led to the discovery of the deceased’s blue shirt, a hood and blood stained inner-wear that had been stashed in a sack and hidden under the bed.

“The deceased’s body is lying at the Nandi County referral hospital, pending an autopsy as a manhunt for the suspect ensues,” the statement further read.