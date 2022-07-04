Policewoman ‘shoots’ boyfriend after quarrel at pub





Police have arrested a female officer who is reported to have shot and wounded her boyfriend inside a lodging in Migori.

Ms Helllen Nkuwan Lochuch, a corporal by rank, is reported to have differed with Chacha Motatiro after they enjoyed drinks at a local joint.

A police report seen by Nairobi News reveals the matter was reported by Mr David Kanchori Nyabasi who is the proprietor of the Office Bar and Restaurant where the incident took place.

“He reported through phone to the police that about 3am on Monday morning there was a shooting within his premises involving a police officer,” the report read in part.

The OCS and officers both regular and those attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rushed to the scene where they were informed that the female officer had rushed the injured man aged 46 to Mother and Child Hospital in Kehancha.

The officers proceeded to the hospital, and condoned it off before they disarmed and arrested the suspect who is attached to the DCI in Migori County.

“The firearm, a Jericho pistol with 13 rounds of 9 rounds of ammunition was then kept in Kehancha police station’s armoury.

The officer is expected to be arraigned in court on charges of attempted murder.