Political journey of Agwambo Raila Odinga: 5th-time unlucky at being Kenya’s President





A judgement issued on Monday, September 5, 2022, by the Supreme Court of Kenya which unanimously upheld the election of Mr William Ruto as the President-elect leaves Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga unlucky to win the election for the fifth time.

Mr Odinga in the August 9, 2022- General election enjoyed the support of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who publicly disowned his Deputy and asked Kenyans to support the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader.

This brought together two families that have dominated Kenyan politics since 1963 when the country attained independence.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court of Kenya ruled that Mr Ruto was elected as the President in a free and fair election that was conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The presidential election number E005 OF 2022, as consolidated with presidential election petition numbers E001. 2,3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed,” said CJ Koome, adding that “as a consequence, we declare the election of the first respondent as president-elect to be valid under Article143 of the constitution.”

On August 15, 2022, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Mr Ruto as the President-elect after he garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

For Mr Odinga, he was beaten by Mr Ruto who gave his first attempt at the country’s top seat.

The ODM party leader has spent most of his life in politics which even saw him prisoned for eight years when he campaigned for pro-democracy. He was jailed during the reign of Retired President the late Daniel Arap Moi.

Despite all that, Mr Odinga on his fifth attempt ended up not clinching the seat despite opinion polls released before the elections showing that he was leading.

The 77-year-old is a political dynasty and the son of Kenya’s first vice-president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and he has always fronted himself as the People’s President.

He first entered parliament in 1992 at a time when the President-elect was closely working with former President Moi.

He threw his hat for the first time in the presidential race in 1997, then in 2007, 2013, 2017 and finally in 2022.

In the last four consecutive elections, Mr Odinga has always claimed to have been a victim of vote rigging from those who end up being announced winners.

In 2007, many International and Independent observers considered the election as not being free and fair. Mr Odinga opposed the outcome and it led to Post Election Violence (PEV) that saw over 1000 people killed and over 600,000 displaced.

The differences ended when Mr Odinga was picked as the country’s Prime Minister and worked with retired President Mwai Kibaki until 2013 leaving the country with minimal opposition.

In 2013, Mr Odinga lost to the outgoing President Kenyatta and equally claimed that he had been rigged out but the case did not sail after the Supreme Court of Kenya ruled that President Kenyatta was elected in a free and fair manner.

A repeat of the same was witnessed in 2017 when Mr Odinga lost to President Kenyatta in two elections after the first one was nullified by the Supreme Court of Kenya under the leadership of Retired Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga.

However, the country saw continuous demonstrations in the country which saw President Kenyatta shake hands with Mr Odinga, a move that left the country without any functional opposition.

Here is an outline of his political career compiled by Winnie Onyando

In 1997, Raila contested against the late Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya African National Union (KANU), Mwai Kibaki of Democratic Party (DP) and Michael Kijana Wamalwa of FORD-Kenya. In that election Raila came third with 666,725 votes. Raila was detained for a long time for trying to stage a coup in 1982. In the 2022 general election, Raila declared ‘Kibaki Tosha’. In 2007 Kibaki was declared the winner with 46% of the vote, and was sworn in at the State House on 30 December. However, opposition leader Raila also claimed victory, which caused unrest in the country resulting in the deaths and displacement of many Kenyans. This forced the then leaders to invite a mediator led by former UN chief Kofi Annan to bring peace in the county. He was then appointed Prime Minister in 2008 after losing the 2007 general election. In 2013, Raila also lost the general election to the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. In the 2017 election, the two leaders were fierce rivals after Uhuru was re-elected. The Supreme Court, nullified the result because of the widespread irregularities he had highlighted. Mr Odinga however boycotted the re-run, citing the failure to create a level playing field. It paved the way for the re-election of Mr Kenyatta, while Mr Odinga declared himself “the people’s president” at a huge rally attended by his supporters. His supporters also boycott the large number of businesses owned by the Kenyatta family to show their anger at the president’s re-election. Several people lost their lives during the process, especially during the emergence of ‘Monday Teargas’. However, through the ‘Handshake, Raila and Uhuru agreed to work together. Through their reunion, several projects were completed.

