MCA candidate charged with fraud

From left Mr Ismail Adan Abdul and Mr Adan Bora when they appeared before Kibera Law Courts on May 17. Photo: Pool

From left Mr Ismail Adan Abdul and Mr Adan Bora when they appeared before Kibera Law Courts on May 17. Photo: Pool





A politician is battling fraud charges at the Kibera Law Courts, months to the August 2022 polls.

Ismail Adan Abdu alias Farmajo, who is gunning for the Malka Gufu ward seat on Kanu ticket, has been charged with defrauding Amina Abdinoor goods worth Sh 29 million.

He is charged alongside co-accused Adan Bora. The two have denied the charges.

The suspects are also charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor contrary to the penal code and obtaining goods valued at Sh 29,092,035 by false pretences that they were able to pay for said goods, a fact they knew to be false.

The court heard that the pair committed the offences on diverse dates between January 7 and January 13, 2022 at Industrial area, Nairobi County.

The complainant asked court to not grant the accused who had been detained in custody for 10 days, bail.

But Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke said she did not find a compelling reason to deny Mr Abdul and Mr Adan bail and released the duo on a Sh2 million bond or Sh600,000 cash bail.