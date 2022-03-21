Politician, husband plan several paternity tests

A photo shared by Taita Taveta County woman representative, Joyce Lay, and her estranged husband William Lay aboard the new SGR train, Madaraka Express. PHOTO | COURTESY

A photo shared by Taita Taveta County woman representative, Joyce Lay, and her estranged husband William Lay aboard the new SGR train, Madaraka Express. PHOTO | COURTESY





A female politician has set tongues wagging after confessing to helping her husband go through a couple of DNA tests with children born from different mothers to establish their paternity.

In a detailed Facebook post, former Taita Taveta Women Representative Joyce Wanjala Lay argued acts like hers would reduce the number of homeless street children.

“It’s time to stand and fight for the children that are being kept a secret,” she wrote.

“They also have a right. We have laws in Kenya. These laws cannot be implemented in half. We have to honor every law, including Children rights. It’s time to stand up for them, children who cannot understand what’s going on in their lives. Children who didn’t choose to be born in such conditions,” she went on.

Lay served as Taita Women Representative between 2013 and 2017.

She launched her music career in 2020 and released her first song titled Najua.

#NAJUA full song is up now on YouTube. Allow it to minister to your heart and cause to renew your relationship with God. Let your worship reach the heavens!https://t.co/01LdWiTrV7 pic.twitter.com/6f2H3VecQv — Hon. Joyce Lay (@joycew_lay) June 29, 2020

She has previously been reported to have separated from her husband citing irreconcilable differences in 2015 before she confirmed their reunion on social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my husband. I love you so much and I praise God for you every day. We are happy! It’s like we never left! This is till death do us part!” she wrote