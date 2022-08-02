Politician loses Sh1 million on the campaign trail





A politician is reported to have lost Sh1 million to armed robbers as he engaged in campaigns.

Mr Omburo Odaje, an aspiring Member of Parliament in Rangwe lost the money to the robbers who were armed with a pistol.

The money was in the possession of his wife.

According to the police, Mr Odaje had spent the better part of Sunday traversing the constituency as he met his supporters.

He was then heading home when he was informed that some four armed men had walked into the compound and demanded that they are handed over the cash.

Addressing the media, Mr Abed Kavoo who is the Homabay County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, sleuths had already been dispatched and were investigating the matter.

“We have found out that the compound had a lot of people at the time of the incident and already officers from DCI are investigating the matter to know what really transpired,” Mr Kavoo said, adding that the robbers threatened to end the life of the woman if she failed to hand over the cash.

Mr Odaje is an Independent candidate and is facing off against four other candidates.

They include; Ms Lilian Gogo who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate, Achuodho Kachuodho who is eyeing the seat on a Democratic Alliance Party Kenya (DAP-K) and former MP Mr George Oner who is also an independent candidate.

The gun drama comes barely a week after a similar incident took place in Migori County where an aspiring MP shot and wounded a man identified as Mr Justus Ochieng.

The aspirant Mr Edick Anyanga is eyeing the Nyatike constituency parliamentary seat and he accused Mr Ochieng of campaigning against him.

Mr Anyanga served as the MP Nyatike between 2013- 2017 and was a member of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).