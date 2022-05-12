Politician says Raila will win polls ‘by force by fire’





A Kenyan politician has sensationally claimed Raila Odinga will be elected the ‘next’ President of Kenya ‘by fire by force.’

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina made the comments on his socials bringing forth mixed reactions.

He also claimed a Odinga presidency could force some people out of the country.

Sen…are you are smoking too much of that stuff? — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 9, 2022

A user who commented welcomed the news from the outspoken politician.

In the year 2007 people made a lot of noise ,but the late President Mwai Kibaki managed to form the government,Raila is gonna form next government under same noise! — Samson Ayiera (@SamsonAyiera) May 9, 2022

Another user disagreed with Olekina’s prediction.

Currently, the ONLY people who still dream of Azimio winning is you, Wajackoyah , Atwoli, Kamanda and Murathe. — KHAEMBA WANDABUSI . (@ItsKhaemba) May 10, 2022

Another user also claimed the politician had ‘false’ confidence.

How do you form government without the peoples' mandate? Where are the votes? Potelea mbali na hio false confidence yako! — David demwa (@DDemwa) May 10, 2022

Another one felt the politician now turned into a noise maker.

Azimio has turned you to this, manifesto siku hizi ni waendelee kupiga kelele 😂😂. What happened to your innovative ideas for development? Ama they just need to know it's clear the stages of depression starts with denial the reason you think azimio will form the next government — Kiptembur (@Kiptembur1) May 9, 2022

Raila is eyeing his fifth stab at the presidency having lost in presidential elections held in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

He is considered favourite owing to his popular fan base and support from retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta and is expected to recieve strong opposition from Deputy President William Ruto.

Opinion polls suggest the two politicians are in neck to neck race and either could easily win the elections though their threshold is below the 50% plus one mark.

A staunch Odinga supporter, Olekina was Senator in 2017 and is still gunning the same seat come August 9th.