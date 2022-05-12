Join our Telegram Channel
Politician says Raila will win polls ‘by force by fire’

By Wangu Kanuri May 12th, 2022 1 min read

A Kenyan politician has sensationally claimed Raila Odinga will be elected the ‘next’ President of Kenya ‘by fire by force.’

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina made the comments on his socials bringing forth mixed reactions.

He also claimed a Odinga presidency could force some people out of the country.

A user who commented welcomed the news from the outspoken politician.

Another user disagreed with Olekina’s prediction.

Another user also claimed the politician had ‘false’ confidence.

Another one felt the politician now turned into a noise maker.

Raila is eyeing his fifth stab at the presidency having lost in presidential elections held in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

He is considered favourite owing to his popular fan base and support from retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta and is expected to recieve strong opposition from Deputy President William Ruto.

Opinion polls suggest the two politicians are in neck to neck race and either could easily win the elections though their threshold is below the 50% plus one mark.

A staunch Odinga supporter, Olekina was Senator in 2017 and is still gunning the same seat come August 9th.

 

