Politician stabbed to death in Kisii





A politician who last week left Nairobi for Kisii where he was contesting for a ward representative seat was on Monday, April 4 killed in cold blood.

Mr Thomas Okari, who was scheduled to participate in ODM nominations on Wednesday, April 6, for the Bombaba Borabu ward in Kisii County was killed by unidentified people.

The Nairobi based businessman succumbed to injuries at the Oasis Hospital located in Kisii town.

Mr Okari had travelled from his Nairobi home on Sunday evening to prepare for the nominations, the family said in a statement.

“The aspiring MCA went to his room to catch a nap. Shortly, his nephew was woken up by his uncle who was calling for help as the ruthless attackers went on assaulting him,” part of the family statement read.

It revealed that the attackers hacked the political leader with a machete before they escaped through the back door.

Mr Okari had also posted on his official Facebook account that he was attacked by people who wanted him dead.

“I was attacked this morning by unknown people who were after my life. Even in the hospital bed, the spirit of serving my people is unhurt,” he said in the statement.

Police officers in Kisii are currently investigating whether it was linked to politics as the family is claiming.

His death was mourned by local politicians from the region including Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati who sent his message of condolences to the family.

“I have this morning learnt of the untimely death of Mr Thomas Okari, an aspirant for the MCA seat at Bombaba ward in Bomachoge Borabu constituency. I condemn the heinous, cowardly act and urge the police to ensure that the culprits are apprehended to face the full force of the law,” Arati who is eyeing the Kisii Governorship seat said.

Another political leader who mourned the death of Okari is Elijah Oenga who is eyeing the Dagoretti North constituency seat.

Oenga asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the matter and ensure that the suspected murderers are arrested and the family gets justice.