Politicians accused of being dead beat dads

Deputy President William Ruto during an interview with the Nation on January 23, 2020 at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Politicians have become synonymous with cases of failing to provide for their kids born out of wedlock, with Mike Sonko the latest suspect.

Here are some of the standout cases in points.

1. William Ruto – His is without doubt the most high profile case.

The Deputy President was sued by a woman claiming he’d failed to support their child. He responded, and admitting to fathering the girl namely Abby but denied failing to offer support, claiming he’d helped the mother get a job, housing while paying for her fees.

2. Kenneth Marende – The former Speaker of Parliament was dragged before court by a woman who claimed he had refused to take on his fatherly responsibilities. The Principal Magistrate Faith Kanyi Munyi ordered he pay Sh103,000 as school fees for the woman’s three-year-old daughter.

3. Kenneth Lusaka – Outgoing Speaker of the Senate and former Bungoma Senator. He was dragged to court by a lady demanding Sh25 million as child support for an unborn baby. He later successfully launched an appeal barring the media from covering the case hence leaving the public in the dark.

4. Mike Sonko – A woman has sued the flamboyant politician claiming he has neglected their child. She also accuses him of failing to provide for the child’s basic necessities such as education, good health, food, clothing, shelter, entertainment and medication.

5. Peter Oloo Aringo – a former minister in Daniel Moi’s government. In 2005, a university student sued Mr Aringo for the upkeep of a three-year-old child. The child’s mother, demanded Sh100,000 a month for the maintenance saying the MP would afford it since then he made Sh1.5 million in a month.