Politicians arrested in gold scam released on a cash bail





Ten suspects in a Sh67 million gold scam were released on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on an Sh100,000 cash bail each.

Equally, two foreigners who were nabbed alongside them have been asked to present two contact persons in Kenya.

The other eight Kenyans have also been asked to ensure that they report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) every Friday until the investigations are completed.

Nairobi News exclusively reported that two of the men who were nabbed in the gold scam are political leaders linked to the opposition.

Mr Steve Seth Okute contested for the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat in Homabay County, while Mr Brunoh Otieno Liende alias Oyugi contested for the Suna East parliamentary seat in Migori County.

A source spoke to Nairobi News on the day the duo was arrested that the police sting was set up after a report was made by the victim, who has been identified as Ms Marjorie Grant, an American-based investor living in Los Angeles, California.

Mr Okute was the first to be nabbed before the detectives also went to Mr Otieno’s palatial home in Kitusuru, Nairobi County. Mr Okute was in possession of a Baretta Pistol loaded with 13 rounds.

At this home, the sleuths found heavy metallic boxes, suspected to be used to store crucial information that is currently assisting the officers in the investigations.

They are believed to have defrauded two American nationals in the gold fraud deal that went wrong.

“Detectives have recovered two firearms and over 470 rounds of ammunition of 9mm and 5.56 mm calibre, after arresting 10 suspects believed to have defrauded $534,000 (Sh67.3 million) from two American citizens,” a statement by the DCI read in part.

Others who were nabbed include Mr Samuel Waithika Gathuru, Kaisarios Loamms (Greece citizen), Odhiambo Tobias Patrobas, Oketch Moses, Patrick Mugabe, Elisha Mbandi, Teddy Zamora and Siva Sakthi Veru (Indian citizen) were arrested in unmarked offices along Maalim Juma Road within Kilimani area.

Mr Waithaka also possessed a Baretta Pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

