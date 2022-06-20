Politicians warned against use of ‘Kuzimia’ and ‘Kenya Kwisha’ terms





The Registrar of Political Parties has asked politicians to stop demeaning political parties by referencing them with funny names that are not registered.

Madam Anne Nderitu spoke in Nairobi on Monday during the launch of a Peace Caravan aimed at convincing politicians to politick in a peaceful encironment.

She stressed there are no such political outfits as Kuzimia and Kenya Kwisha.

“There is nothing like Kenya Kwisha and ‘Kuzimia. Refer to them as Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition as registered,” she said.

The Registrar stressed that the more the politicians use funny names, the more likely supporters will be agitated and get divided on political affiliations.

The comments come 49 days to the August 9 polls in which Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga are considered front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose term of office has lapsed.

Ruto has severally referred to Odinga’s party as Kuzimia instead of Azimio.

Meanwhile, a number of politicians allied to Azimio including Junet Mohammed and David Murathe are notorious for referring to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition as Kenya Kwisha.

The Registrar’s message comes months after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) identified a list of words and phrases that it was to consider hate speech ahead of the August election.

The words include hatupangwingwi, madoadoa, uncircumcised, fumigation, eliminate, kill, kaffir, chunga kura and kama noma noma.

Other words that were listed are kwekwe, mende, operation linda kura, watu wa kurusha mawe, watajua hawajui, wabara waende kwao, wakuja, Uthamaki ni witu, kimurkeldet, and Otutu Labatonik (uproot the weed).