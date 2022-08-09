Polling stations closed as voting process ends

An official of IEBC seals ballot boxes in Migiro Primary School polling station at the conclusion of the voting process. PHOTO | WINNIE ONYANDO

The voting process that started at 6am has come to an end in most polling stations in the country. According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the voting process was gazetted to end at 5pm.

However, all voters who were still in the queues at that time will be allowed to cast their votes. IEBC officers sealed the ballot boxes immediately after the official time lapsed.

However, the exercise is expected to continue in areas where there were technical and logistical challenges such Mubukuro Primary School polling station in Chuka Igambang’ombe where lack of Senate ballot papers was reported.

What follows now will be the tallying process at all the polling centers.

According to the commission, voter turnout was at 30 per cent by 12pm, which represents 6,567,869 million voters.

Earlier in the day, all the four presidential candidates cast their votes. United Democratic Alliance UDA candidate William Ruto was the first to vote. The Deputy President voted at Sugoi, Uasin Gishu shortly after the polls opened.

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga voted mid-morning at Old Kibra primary School accompanied by his wife Mama Ida Odinga.

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah voted at Indangalasia Primary School after a long wait following a Kiems kit technical hitch.

Prof Wajackoyah had turned up at the Indangalasia Primary School at around a quarter past 10am to cast his ballot, but officials said the Kenya Integrated Elections Management Systems (Kiems) kits had stopped working, and had requested direction from the headquarters.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta voted at Mutomo Primary School in Ichaweri, Gatundu South Constituency. The president arrived at the polling station a few minutes past 9am. He was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Earlier on, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta cast her vote at St Mary’s School polling station in Lavington, Dagoretti North, Nairobi County. According to State House, the First Lady voted before accompanying President Kenyatta to his polling station.