Polycarp Igathe apology for ‘Somali’ remarks





Polycarp Igathe has apologized to the Somali community in the wake of controversial remarks recently attributed to him while on the campaign trail.

In a statement sent to media houses, Igathe who is gunning for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat ahead of the August 2o22 polls, says his comments were taken out of context.

“For over 25 years, I have demonstrated deep respect and honor to the Somali community in all my interactions and conduct,” said Igathe.

“I wish to respond to these genuine concerns by clarifying that my comments were not focused and should not be understood to be about individuals, but about equitability of access to services and opportunities for work and economic benefits in the city of Nairobi.”

Igathe who is contesting on a Azimio ticket was quoted as saying Kenya’s capital city had a total of 45 Members of the Country Assembly (MCA’s) from the Kikuyu community who were being controlled by three individuals from the Somali community.

He is said to have made the remarks when he met members of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Mr Igathe said he was sorry to members of the Somali community who were hurt or inadvertently offended by the comments he made, adding he had a lot of respect to the people of Nairobi.

Igathe’s comments have attracted an outcry with Garissa Township lawmaker Aden Duale terming them as very ‘unfortunate.’