Polycarp Igathe bags top job





After his bid to run for Nairobi Governor failed, it seems Polycarp Igathe has bagged a top job in a prestigious firm.

According to a press statement by Tiger Brands, Mr Igathe has been announced as Chief Growth Officer – Rest of Africa.

He takes over this position effective 1 December 2022.

Also read: Exclusive: KRG lied about owning a ‘200 M’ night club

Igathe is a former Tiger Brands employee who served as Managing Director of its East Africa business before his departure to join British petroleum company Vivo Energy.

According to the statement, Igathe brings to Tiger Brands strong commercial capability and marketing, sales, strategy and business leadership experience through multi-geography leadership roles across Africa.

Also read: How I lost Sh700,000 in six days – Pensioner after week of partying

He has occupied roles at leading companies, including Coca-Cola, Kenya Breweries, Haco Industries Limited, and Equity Bank. He also held the position of Deputy Governor of Nairobi.

“I look forward to the diverse set of capabilities and knowledge of the continent that Polycarp will bring to driving the execution of our ambitious growth strategy for the Rest of Africa business and his broader contribution to the development and execution of the Tiger Brands business strategy,” says Doyle.

Kenyans on Twitter always marvels at how easy it is for Igathe to bag top jobs at the drop of a hat.

Also, read our top stories today:

Details of two-page note Ngara Girls student left behind

10 tragic facts of relationship between Omar Lali and the late heiress Tecra Muigai

President Ruto’s kids spotted at Patoranking’s concert without bodyguards

Hustler Fund: You will only be allowed a loan of Sh500 to Sh50,000