Polycarp Igathe conceedes defeat

Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Johnson Sakaja (left) and Polycarp Igathe shake hands during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate on July 11, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Polycarp Igathe has conceded defeat in his quest to become the next Nairobi governor.

Via a post on social media, Igathe, who was contesting on a Jubilee party ticket, explained he had ‘accepted the will of the people’.

Igathe lost to Johnson Sakaja who garnered 699,392 votes against his 573,516.

This is what we call leadership. You remain a leader in this great county Nairobi. Congratulations Gov Sakaja — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) August 14, 2022

This is statesmanship! You remain a leader in Nairobi and beyond. Well Done my friend! — EDGAR 🇰🇪 (@edgarwabwire_) August 14, 2022

Congratulations also for putting a spirited fight we live to fight another time same city. — Humility Brian (@NyangiHon) August 14, 2022

Congratulations To You Too Sir. You Truly Represent The Corporate World Which Perhaps Remains The Only Sane Entity Today! — Abdishukri Osman, MPRSK (@AbdishukriOsman) August 14, 2022

With the NairobiTunavyoitaka theme as his campaign slogan, Igathe’s unique campaign style gave Kenyans a reason to giggle and laugh while interacting with low income residents include women selling vegetables and boda boda riders.

He was spotted washing cars, working as a waiter at Quiver Lounge, washing toilets and anchoring news on NTV.

“I was doing this to present to Kenyans that here comes a man who is a servant. A politician is simply a servant, and a city is about service,” he said in a previous interview.