Polycarp Igathe conceedes defeat

By Wangu Kanuri August 14th, 2022 1 min read

Polycarp Igathe has conceded defeat in his quest to become the next Nairobi governor.

Via a post on social media, Igathe, who was contesting on a Jubilee party ticket, explained he had ‘accepted the will of the people’.

Igathe lost to Johnson Sakaja who garnered 699,392 votes against his 573,516.

 

With the NairobiTunavyoitaka theme as his campaign slogan, Igathe’s unique campaign style gave Kenyans a reason to giggle and laugh while interacting with low income residents include women selling vegetables and boda boda riders.

He was spotted washing cars, working as a waiter at Quiver Lounge, washing toilets and anchoring news on NTV.

“I was doing this to present to Kenyans that here comes a man who is a servant. A politician is simply a servant, and a city is about service,” he said in a previous interview.

 

