Polycarp Igathe: I’m just lucky to have served in several plum positions – VIDEO

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko with his then deputy Polycarp Igathe at a meeting in City Hall on August 23, 2017. PHOTO | COURTESY

Polycarp Igathe says he happens to just be a lucky chap to have served in some of the most influential leadership roles in Kenya.

The latest breakthrough for the bespectacled business executive, who is thought to have the backing of the who is who in the country, was when he was this past week unveiled as the Azimio coalition gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi, at the expense of several candidates including Tim Wanyonyi, Richard Ngatia, and Anne Kagure.

“I thank God almighty for making me lucky. All I have had is luck,” he explained with a smile.

Currently serving as the Equity Group Holdings Chief Commercial Officer, Igathe has been dubbed the perennial ‘resignee’ by his critics, thanks to his knack for quitting high-level positions in a huff.

The 49-year-old corporate titan says he grew up in Nairobi’s Majengo where he attended nursery school.

He later joined primary and High Schools where he nurtured his leadership skills by serving as the head prefect.

He would hug the limelight in the 2017 general elections when President Kenyatta’s Jubilee party settled on him and Mike Sonko as the partnership for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

The two politicians’ relationship did not last a year, though, as Igathe would quit citing a difficult working relationship with his boss at the time.

Prior to his role at Nairobi county, he served as chairman of the Special Economic Zones Authority in October 2016 before joining Vivo Energy as Chief Executive and resigning in May 2017 to join politics.

He’s also enjoyed stints at Equity Bank as Chief Operations Officer, plus other roles at Haco Industries, East African Breweries Limited (EABL), and Anti Counterfeit Agency.

Igathe will face off with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja for the gubernatorial seat.

If elected, he has promised to provide key basic services to Kenyans including water, healthcare, and a clean environment.