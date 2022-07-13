Polycarp Igathe vows to create jobs, reduce traffic jam





Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe says he will improve the standards of living through service delivery if elected.

Igathe, has, alongside his running mate Phillip Kaloki, also promised to not only fight hunger, but also launch a school feeding program for children living in informal settlements and low-income areas.

These promises are detailed in the duo’s manifesto which the two candidates distributed to Nairobi residents in public places on Wednesday.

School-going children from informal settlements such as Mathare, Huruma, Kibera, Korogocho, and Mukuru Kwa Njenga are among those set to benefit from the feeding program.

Igathe has also promised to create job opportunities for the 39% of unemployed youth in the county.

Besides, Igathe who is contesting on a Jubilee party ticket says he will ensure all the 3000 tons of garbage in Nairobi are collected.

They have also promised to fix the traffic jam menace.

“We will designate pick and drop zones for PSVs throughout the county. This will be a way of regulating matatu in our roads and this will highly reduce snarl up menace in the city,” he explained.

Currently, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, and Thika Super Highway are the most notorious roads experiencing heavy traffic.

The two further say they have a plan to improve on the infrastructure within the city including the creation of walkways and pavements to reduce mortality on various highways.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja is considered Igathe’s biggest competitor ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Igathe has previously served in a management capacity at Equity Group Holdings and Vivo Energy Africa.