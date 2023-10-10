Polygamy is legal! Politician Karen Nyamu defends marriage to Samidoh





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu continues to stand her ground, defending her relationship with renowned Mugiithi artiste, Samidoh, despite its sparked controversy.

The couple, who share two children together, has been the subject of intense public scrutiny.

In a candid interview with NTV’s Fredrick Muitiriri on October 9, Karen, a mother of three, firmly asserted that she had not broken any laws by being in a relationship with a man who was already married.

“I’m I the only one who posts her family online? Have you seen the president’s family online? That’s not a fair question. Do you know Kenyan law properly? Go and check the law that was passed in our parliament about polygamy. I have not broken any law in that situation. There are kids involved, and I follow the law correctly,” Karen passionately responded when asked about the ethical dimensions of her relationship.

Fredrick Muitiriri went on to inquire whether Karen believed herself to be a role model for the youth of Kenya, considering her high-profile relationship.

Karen responded by saying: “I live an open life, and I don’t pretend. I am free. What you see is what you get. Youths should pick up that, and they should not fear anyone. Don’t look at anyone and go for their dreams.”

In yet another recent interview, Karen emphasized that polygamy aims to ensure that all children have fathers and women have husbands.

“It’s not a question of wewe ondoka, huyu ingia. Apana. Sio rahisi, it’s not an easy situation,” she said.

Nyamu stressed that it’s not as simple as one person leaving and another entering the relationship, as it’s a complex and emotionally charged situation that requires careful handling.

“It’s not easy. It’s a sensitive situation, and maybe I did not handle it well. There are arguments even for other couples, but ours became public. It is because it is being handled in private, but ours was splashed to the public,” Nyamu explained.